A Lincoln woman was killed when her car skidded on an icy road in Greenbush Friday night during freezing rain.

Police say 64-year-old Patricia Worster was driving on Route 2 when her car slid and hit the car in front of her.

The car that was struck then hit a pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road.

State officials say Worster was one of six people killed as a result of crashes Friday, which was the deadliest day on Maine roads in more than 18 months.