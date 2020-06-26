Lincoln town council issues apology for social media remarks of councilor

The Lincoln town council is apologizing for a controversial social media post made by a fellow councilor.

As part of a resolution, the council also said that Sheldon Hanington would not be asked to resigning from the council.

Hanington - who's also a Republican state representative - shared a meme showing a Confederate flag and a request for people to repost.

Hanington deleted the post following widespread criticism on social media.

He made a statement earlier this week that he is not a racist.

The town council last night agreed that Hanington would remain on the council.

In a statement the council says it disassociates itself from the comments and expresses public regret.

In the statement they remind citizens of Lincoln that councilors are voted in to their positions and he will be held accountable to the people.

The Lincoln school board did vote that board chair William Davis step down as chair last night.

Davis also made controversial social media posts.

We've been told by town officials that he refused to resign over his remarks.