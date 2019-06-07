Lincoln residents to vote on airport runway project

Voters in Lincoln head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of questions.

One asks residents to approve funding to upgrade the airport.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, town officials believe this project is needed for local business and development.

"Like any public facility, it deteriorates with age and weather, so it's due for reconstruction anyway,” explained Keith Strange, Interim Manager at Lincoln Regional Airport.

It's been over 40 years since the Lincoln Regional Airport has seen a major upgrade.

That could change next week when voters have the chance to approve funds for a redevelopment project.

"This particular project will enhance some of the regulation changes as far as being complaint with FAA runoff rules, obstruction rules, and that type of thing,” said Strange. “So, it's going to be an improvement as well as a normal upgrade."

The total cost for the project is estimated at $4.5 million. 90% will be provided by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Maine Department of Transportation would contribute 5%.

The town of Lincoln would contribute the final 5%- $227,500. However, we're told taxpayers will not be responsible for any it.

"Over the years, we've gotten many grants, and they have required matches. So, we've had money that has been put aside for the purpose of the match, so it will not affect the taxes at all,” explained Economic Development Assistant, Ruth Birtz.

Due to changes in the town's mill status, town officials say this upgrade is important for economic growth.

"When businesses come into town, they look for certain services,” said Birtz. “Every time they ask four basic questions. Do you have a hospital? Do you have good schools? Do you have an airport? And, do you have utilities? We have all of that. If we don't do this project, we run the risk of losing that competitive edge."

"With the efforts we're making on economic development, we really need this airport to remain certified and in fact get better so that we can get business people in here who otherwise may not arrive,” explained Lincoln Town Manager, Rick Bronson.

Officials say without town approval, the project will not move forward and the community will lose access to those federal and state grants. That's why they're urging residents to vote "yes."

"It's a very positive thing,” said Birtz. “It's been very beneficial to economic development. I would just like to see voters come out and support that on Tuesday."

Voting will take place at Mattanawcook Academy Tuesday.

Residents will also vote on the RSU 67 budget.

Polls are open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

