Lincoln police release name of woman killed in crash

Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Lincoln last Thursday.

They say 60-year-old Nancy Violette from Woodville died at the scene.

The head on crash happened at the intersection of Center Pond Road and Lee Road.

Police say the other car was driven by 78-year-old Robert Walcott from Lee.

Walcott was traveling with his wife and an 11-year-old.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.