Lincoln man's photo of eagle and squirrel is shared around the world

A local man's photo of a squirrel and a bald eagle in an epic staring contest has gone viral.

As of Friday, Roger Stevens Jr.'s photo has been shared more than 11,000 times.

The photo, taken Monday, shows a gray squirrel and an eagle in a staring match atop a tree in Lincoln.

Media outlets from as far away as London have asked Stevens for permission to use the photo.

He says he snapped other photos, showing the eagle attempting to catch the squirrel, who managed to avoid becoming the eagle's lunch by jumping into a hole in the tree.

Stevens tells us this shot will be included in one of his upcoming books...he has had seven published.

You can find more of Stevens' photography on the "Maine Focus Photography" Facebook page.