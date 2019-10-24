Lincoln man sentenced to two years in prison for causing fatal ATV crash

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to two years in prison for causing an ATV crash in May of 2017 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Millinocket.

Authorities say 22-year-old Parker Gardner was drunk when Abigail Fiske was thrown from the ATV he was driving.

It was an emotional day in a courtroom that was completely packed with family members of Fiske and Gardner.

Prosecutors showed videos and photos of Gardner using alcohol while driving different types of vehicles recklessly while he was on bail the summer after the accident.