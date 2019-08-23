Accused rapist from Lincoln enters not guilty pleas

A Lincoln man accused of impregnating a young relative was back in court Friday to face more charges.

37-year old Paul Fiske pled not guilty to violating a protection order and improper contact with the victim.

He was arrested last week and charged with gross sexual assault.

Earlier this week he was charged with having improper contact with the victim, who's now 15-years old.

Prosecutors say Fiske sent text messages to the girl from jail with the help of his mother who was visiting.

Prosecutors say the abuse began at age 12 when the girl was placed in foster care with the Fiske’s.

The family adopted her two years later.

TV5 news asked the Department of Health and Human Services how the Fiske family was monitored while the girl was in their care.

The department says it can't comment because of confidentiality.

The girl has since been placed in a foster home.

"Abuse comes in many forms, not just physical, so its ready important that we enforce these protection orders even if the defendant is incarcerated also that we can interrupt the cycle of abuse which would include grooming behaviors that are happening in this case,” explained Deputy District Attorney, Devon DeMarco.

Prosecutors say Fiske’s employment history includes working with special needs children.

He’s due back in court in October.

