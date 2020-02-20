Lincoln man one of two who was stabbed in OOB, Portland man jailed for aggravated assault

Police say a Lincoln man was one of two people stabbed at a party in Old Orchard Beach Sunday.

An 18-year-old from Portland has been arrested for that crime.

Police say Akram Ibriham is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the violent attack started when one of the guests was asked to leave the Carll Avenue house.

When officers arrived around 1 that morning, they found 20-year-old Joshua Burris of Lincoln and 20-year-old Adam MacFarlane had been hurt.

One was taken to the hospital, while the other was treated at the scene.

Ibriham is being held on $50,000 bail.

