A Lincoln man accused of raping his adopted daughter has been indicted.

37-year-old Paul Fiske is charged with gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of minor.

The girl is now 15 and, authorities say, recently gave birth to his child.

Prosecutors say the girl was placed in foster care with the Fiskes when she was 12.

The family adopted her two years later.

Fiske is being held on $55,000 bail.