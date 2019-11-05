Lincoln man has not been seen since walking away from Lee crash scene Monday morning

Police are looking for a man who they say walked away from a crash in Lee Monday morning.

They say 25-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln crashed his car into a tree on the Lee Road around 2 am.

Police say Doane was likely not wearing his seatbelt and may have been hurt.

According to authorities, someone that lived near the crash spent about 45 minutes with Doane before he walked away.

That person told police Doane was not bleeding, but he complained about leg pain.

Police say Doane left, walking on Route 6 toward Lincoln and was last seen in the area of the dam road in lee.

Doane is 6' tall, weighs about 150 lbs, and was carrying two backpacks.

He was wearing brown hiking boots, tan/grey Dickie's style pants, a grey long sleeve shirt, and a canvas Carhartt style vest over his shirt.

Police are unsure if Doane was picked up by someone, but his family has not heard from him and are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who knows where he might be is urged to call 973-3700.