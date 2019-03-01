Lincoln man charged with manslaughter appears in Bangor court

A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter was in court for a hearing.

21-year-old parker Gardner is accused of driving an ATV while drunk in May of 2017, killing passenger 19-year-old Abigail Fiske of Millinocket.

The defense and state dug deeper into statements allegedly made after the crash, at the hospital, and to investigators.

A registered nurse, a family friend of Gardner’s, and several Maine Game Wardens testified Friday.

Assistant District Attorney, Chris Almy, believes it will be weeks before the judge issues a ruling.

Asst. Christopher Almy, District Attorney, said, "If he were to suppress some of the evidence certainly that's our disadvantage. If he dismisses the case I suspect that he would only dismiss a portion of the case but we would have a chance to appeal that to the law court."

No word yet when Gardner is due back in court.