Lincoln man accused of raping young relative

A man accused of raping a young relative went before a judge in Bangor Monday afternoon.

37-year-old Paul Fiske of Lincoln is charged with gross sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the alleged offenses started when the girl was only 12-years-old.

According to court documents, the girl is now pregnant with Fiske's child.

The judge ordered the defendant have no contact with the victim.

Fiske is being held on $50,000 bail.

Devon DeMarco, Deputy District Attorney says, "I think that the judges ruling today on bail really shows the courts concern about the safety of the victim as well as the integrity of the judicial process and given that this defendant had been out of state multiple times during this investigation with the named victim, we feel that the high cash bail is appropriate in this case."

Fiske is due back in court in October.