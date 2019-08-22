Lincoln man accused of raping and impregnating young relative faces more charges

A Lincoln man accused of raping a young relative and impregnating her now faces additional charges after police say he violated an order put in place to protect the girl.

37-year old Paul Fiske was arrested on Friday and charged with gross sexual assault.

Wednesday, he was charged with having improper contact with a family member and violating a protection order.

According to prosecutors, Fiske's mother helped him to make contact with the girl by sending text messages to her during visits that Fiske's mother had with him in jail.

Prosecutors say the abuse began when the girl was 12.

According to court documents, Fiske's wife gave detectives video recordings from November of 2018 when she and Paul Fiske's mother made it clear to him they were aware of the abuse.

Court documents also say Fiske told his wife he's in love with the girl, who's now 15, and plans to marry her some day.

The report says the girl is wearing an engagement ring and Fiske's wife told police she found a receipt for it.

The pregnant teen has been placed in a foster home as the investigation continues.