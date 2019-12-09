Lincoln man accused of raping a child relative made court appearance

A Lincoln man accused of raping a child relative was in court Monday.

37-year-old Paul Fiske was arrested in August.

Police say he had sex with a girl who's now 15-year-old.

The girl was 11 when Fiske and his wife became her foster parents.

They adopted her at 14.

She had his child in October.

He was in court Monday because he's accused of having contact with the girl and other witnesses and asking some of them to not testify.

He denied that.

The judge ordered to have Fiske's mail searched and he can only make phone calls from jail if the number is dialed for him.

"The state is satisfied today that the judge's order will protect the case moving forward in terms of the integrity of the witnesses and their statements," said Devon DeMarco, Deputy District Attorney for Penobscot County.

Fiske had been in jail on $50,000 dollars bail.

He's now being held without bail.

He's scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

