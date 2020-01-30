Lincoln man accused of impregnating his adopted daughter faces additional charges

The Lincoln man accused of raping and impregnating his adopted daughter has been charged with two more counts of gross sexual assault and a charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

A grand jury in Penobscot County added the charges Thursday against 37-year-old Paul Fiske.

Prosecutors say these new charges were filed in connection with Fiske having sexual contact with the girl in June.

investigators say he first started having sexual contact with her around the time he and his wife adopted her when she was 14-years-old.

The reported incidents occurred in the time since, and the girl gave birth to Fiske's child in October.

While in jail, Fiske has also been charged with having contact with the girl and other witnesses, asking some of them not to testify.

He's pleaded not guilty in that case and the initial one.