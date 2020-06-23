Lincoln hosting drive in concerts starting Friday

​The Town of Lincoln has found a creative way to give folks something fun to do part of the summer.

Starting this Friday, The Lincoln Events and Tourism Committee is hosting a Drive-In Concert Series.

Each Friday till the end of July a different band will be performing at the Whitetail Inn.

Folks can sit in their vehicles or in lawn chairs and enjoy the music.

Kelly Ryder says, “We set a big goal to have an event every month but with all that is happening with COVID we have had to cancel so many but we just couldn’t see going the whole summer without having something. People really look forward to our events.”

Shows are $15 per car and they can be bought at the town office.

Tickets go up to $20 the night of the show.

For more information visit the Town of Lincoln on Facebook.