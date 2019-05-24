Fire destroys Lincoln home Friday afternoon

A Lincoln family is without a home Friday night after a fire ripped through it this afternoon.

Several fire crews were called to fight the blaze on Bagley Mountain road around 1:30. Lincoln's Assistant Fire Chief said it took around 3 hours to put the flames out.

No one was home at the time. But, authorities say a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

We're told investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office are looking into a cause.

The red cross is helping the family of four.

Lincoln Fire Department had help from the following: Mattawamkeag, Lee, Burlington, Lowell, Howland, and Maine Forest Service.