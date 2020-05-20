Lincoln family wants answers after gravesite of war hero vandalized

The family of a war hero from Lincoln is trying to find out who vandalized his headstone.

We spoke with Master Sergeant Gary Gordon's sister about the heartache this is causing.

Robin Gordon, Master Sergeant Gary Gordon's sister, said, "My brother laid down his life for his country, you know, and this is what we have to deal with."

When Robin Gordon noticed something wasn't right with over her brother's headstone, she says she almost didn't believe it.

"Someone on Facebook posted a picture of the Boy Scouts over here picking up, and my first thought was, 'oh my God, what happened to Gary's headstone," Robin Gordon said.

It seems someone sprayed the front of the Medal of Honor recipient's stone with gold spray paint.

"So, it's been vandalized...I have no words for it. it's just disrespectful," Robin Gordon, added.

They believe this was done within the last two weeks. Master Sergeant Gary Gordon was laid to rest next to his father, Corporal Duane Gordon. You can see his headstone wasn't sprayed with paint.

Robin Gordon said, "I'm hurt. I'm heartbroken. You know, to think that someone did this, this isn't okay. I don't care whose headstone it was. You don't do this."

This gravesite is visited often by people here in Lincoln and beyond. His brave actions and death during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993 were the basis for the movie, 'Black Hawk Down.' Memorials like this gravesite mean everything to his family. Robin Gordon explained, "It's all I have left of him. It means the world to me."

Jeremy Weatherbee, Lincoln's Director of Cemeteries, Parks, and Recreation explained, "We are doing everything in our power to get it cleaned up as soon as possible." Jeremy Weatherbee is Lincoln's Director of Cemeteries, Parks, and Recreation.

He says they have a company trying to clean it before they start working on getting a replacement.

"As a community, we take pride in our cemeteries and do our best to make sure that everything is in good condition, and for such a desecration to happen to a medal honor recipient is very troublesome," He said.

"Not only was Master Sergeant a local hero, he was a real American hero," Weatherbee added.

"His stone wasn't only vandalized, I feel like my whole family has been victimized," Robin Gordon explained. She added, "If anybody has any information, knows who did it, please, please, I beg you, please contact the Lincoln Police Department. Please, please help us."

If you have any information about this please call the Lincoln Police Department. That number is 794-2221.