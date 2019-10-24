Lincoln community gathers to take a stand against domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Thursday evening, one non-profit brought folks to Lincoln to take a stand against the violence.

It was all part of the End Domestic Violence Days events put on by Partners for Peace.

This was the 9th year for the candlelight vigil at the gazebo that honors those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

After the vigil, folks laced up their sneakers and took part in a walk.

Organizers say the support from the community is truly what keeps this event going year after year.

"It’s so heartwarming to see all the people that are touched by this issue and also want to take a stand against it and want to work together collaboratively. That's the thing about Lincoln that's just so great is so many other partners are coming together to work towards solving this and ending domestic violence,” said Catherine Reed of Partners for Peace.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, Partners for Peace has resources to help.

You can give them a call on their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-863-9909 or visit their website: https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/.

