Lincoln Town Office temporarily moves to 29 Main Street

In recent weeks, Lincoln Town Office staff has been adjusting to their new "temporary" location at 29 Main Street.

Staff said the move came because their old location's building wasn't well-suited for their needs. There were also some safety issues. Folks were invited to tour the office which includes the New Council Chamber Area.

"We would love to see a more long-term because it is so well-suited for our purposes plus, its easy access for our customers. It's still on Main Street so, everyone feels like we're still downtown."

Even if you missed the Wednesday tours, you're invited to pop in and say hi.