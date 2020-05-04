Lincoln Town Councilors vote to send letter to Governor Mills

Lincoln Town Councilors voted unanimously on Monday to send a letter to governor mills asking her to change her re-opening plan.

In the letter, it says the Town of Lincoln wants the governor to allow businesses, nonprofits, and civic entities to open at their discretion while keeping safety a top priority.

Town councilors, like many others, are worried about the long term impact the coronavirus will have on small businesses.

The letter also says Penobscot Valley Hospital is struggling because of canceled procedures and people avoiding appointments.