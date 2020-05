A Limington woman died Wednesday night when she crashed her SUV into a tree in Limington.

York County sheriff's deputies were called to Doles Ridge Road at about 10:15 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a vehicle had hit a tree, rolled down an embankment and was resting upside down.

Police said the driver of the 2011 Ford Escape, Christine LePage, 40, was the only person in the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Deputies said it appeared that driver fatigue was to blame.