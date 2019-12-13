Man arrested after stabbing in Limestone earlier this week

LIMESTONE, Maine (WABI) - A Limestone man is in the Aroostook County Jail after a stabbing earlier this week.
30-year-old Devon Espling is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say Espling stabbed a 28-year-old man at Pondview Apartments on Monday night.
Police were called when a neighbor reported loud noise and yelling coming from another apartment.
While police were on the way, another person called 9-1-1 to report someone had been stabbed.
We're told the stabbing victim was later taken to a Portland hospital where he's in serous condition.
The investigation is ongoing.