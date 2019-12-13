Man arrested after stabbing in Limestone earlier this week

A Limestone man is in the Aroostook County Jail after a stabbing earlier this week.

30-year-old Devon Espling is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Espling stabbed a 28-year-old man at Pondview Apartments on Monday night.

Police were called when a neighbor reported loud noise and yelling coming from another apartment.

While police were on the way, another person called 9-1-1 to report someone had been stabbed.

We're told the stabbing victim was later taken to a Portland hospital where he's in serous condition.

The investigation is ongoing.