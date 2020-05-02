Limestone Fire Department receives new live-saving equipment

LIMESTONE, Maine (WMTW) - The Limestone Fire Department received brand new life-saving rescue equipment last week.
This past November the Limestone Fire Department received a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
The grant was used to buy new rescue equipment this spring.
tHE Limestone Fire Chief says they needed the new equipment to replace the older equipment they currently have.
The chief says they will be trained on the equipment before being operational and says they are paying it forward by donating their older equipment to Eagle Lake as they do not have rescue equipment.
