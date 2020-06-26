Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award Nominations

Do you know someone whose dedicated their life to Maine's great outdoors?

If so, the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife would like to hear about them.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award.

This is the 6th year for the award by the state department.

It honors individuals who are dedicated to the stewardship of the state's natural resources and actively participate in outdoor activities.

Eligible applicants must have hunted, trapped and fished in Maine for 40 years.

"Someone whose mentored you or someone who you've been with whose taught you about the outdoors," says Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildife, "taught you about what's wonderful about being in the outside and how to enjoy it responsibly"

Applications must include a few paragraphs about the nominee.

The deadline to submit them is August 9th.

Forms can be downloaded at https://www.maine.gov/ifw/docs/LifetimeOutdoorAchievementAward.pdf

