Lifeguards kept busy at Old Orchard Beach

It was a busy weekend for lifeguards at Old Orchard Beach.

18 swimmers has to be rescued in a single day on Friday. Lifeguards say the Ocean Park area is where most riptides form.

They stayed on duty for an extra 2 hours past normal shift to keep people safe. Lifeguards also say: don't ignore the warning flags.

Mike Peterson, OOB Surf Rescue: "If you feel yourself starting to get pulled away, best thing you can do is swim parallel to shore and you're normally going to find yourself out of it. Worst thing you can do is try to fight it and just keep coming in. You're not going to make any progress against it, no matter how good of a swimmer you are."

Of those 18 swimmers rescued on Friday, most of those were children.

Thankfully the surf calmed down by Sunday, but still an important safety reminder.

You should talk to the lifeguards if there's a yellow flag, and stay out of the water altogether if there's a red flag.

