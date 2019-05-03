Lifeguard shortage during summer months

This time of year a situation arises that can impact local swimmers.

From now through summer, there's typically a local lifeguard shortage.

One big factor is students leaving local college campuses to return home.

It leaves schools like U-Maine in a rough spot.

"We're always a little short, but it seems to be, every single year there is a little bit fewer applicants. I've spoken to the local YMCA's and they seem to also be struggling to that effect as well." -Adrianna Del Amo, Fitness and Aquatics Coordinator

Courses are being offered to certify people as swimming pool lifeguards on campus.

For more information, head to their website at https://www.google.com/url?https://umaine.edu/campusrecreation/