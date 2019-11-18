LifeFlight officials say regular training helped crew make emergency landing

LifeFlight officials say no one was hurt when one of its pilots made an emergency landing Saturday night.

The air ambulance crew was heading to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a patient onboard when the pilot got concerned over a vibration in a blade that didn't seem right.

They were able to land successfully.

We're told the entire team goes through drills throughout the year to simulate similar incidents.

The crew made the call to land.

Dispatch sent an ambulance, and medical partners were in place.

We're told this shows how critical the training is.

"The important thing is that this is an example not of heroic behavior but of well-rehearsed, excellent behavior and performance on the part of everybody," said Norman Dinerman, LifeFlight Medical Director.

We're told they regularly conduct inspections that follow FAA guidelines and now they're investigating the unanticipated mechanical issue in a main rotor blade of the helicopter.