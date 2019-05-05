LifeFlight of Maine holds open house

LifeFlight of Maine opened up their Bangor hangar {hanger} today to folks that were once a patient.

LifeFlight patients were able to meet the team that once saved their lives.

They were also able to tour the facility and see the aircrafts.

For more than twenty years, LifeFlight of Maine says they've helped more than twenty-six thousand patients.

Crew members say the patient-centered open house is meant to share stories of survival and recovery.

"When we see them they are at their most venerable state, they've been injured and at their worst state and to have people come back here and to be able to see the crew that might have taken care of them and to see the aircraft they might have flown in. Honestly, it is very rewarding for us crew members to be able to see these people after they are well."

LifeFlight of Maine hopes to keep hosting open houses for years to come.