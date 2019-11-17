LifeFlight helicopter makes emergency landing after mechanical issue Saturday night

A mechanical issue caused a LifeFlight helicopter to make an emergency landing in a field in Penobscot Saturday night.

Officials say the LifeFlight pilot made the landing just after 6:30.

On board the helicopter were three crew members and a patient.

The crew was able to land successfully.

We're told they maintained care of the patient while arrangements were made to get an ambulance from Blue Hill to pick up the patient and later take them to Bangor.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the aircraft.

