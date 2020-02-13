Life of Clinton crash victim to be celebrated on Saturday

A celebration of life will be held Saturday afternoon for 15-year old Thomas Porfirio.

Porfirio was one of three young people killed Sunday morning when their car crashed into a tree in Clinton. Two others, including the 16-year old driver, were injured.

On Tuesday night, the Clinton community gathered for a night of healing.

People gathered at Clinton Baptist Church for a service honoring Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker, and her 12 -year-old sister Ashlin Baker.

They prayed for the victims, their families, and others in the community like first responders, teachers, and counselors.

Visiting hours for Porfirio are from 1:30 until 3 Saturday at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School and Junior High Complex in Fairfield. The celebration of life starts at 3.

Tentative plans are in place for Tuesday at 11, to celebrate the lives of sisters Emily and Ashlin Baker. That service will also take place at the Williamson Performing Arts Center.