Life jackets available in Bangor

Being on the water is fun, of course it can also be dangerous, too.

That's why Bangor’s Central Fire Station is now offering use of life jackets for anyone in the area.

They have different sizes to cover ages ranging from infants to adults.

This program was created last year and met with great success...

"We have a PFD or life jacket program where folks need to borrow a life jacket. Maybe they have grandkids that are visiting and they need it to go out on the canoe or maybe they're going fishing near a dock and they just want to keep their kids safe. They can come in and borrow a life jacket, there's all different kinds of sizes, they borrow it, then they return it and it's absolutely free."

All you have to do is stop by the station, fill out a form then enjoy your day on, or near, the water.

