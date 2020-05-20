License reinstated: Bethel brewery says they will resume serving alcohol

Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel plans to resume serving alcohol on Wednesday.

The restaurant posting on Facebook late Tuesday "Guess what? Our licenses are back and we will be serving alcohol tomorrow at 11am!!"

The had suspended owner Rick Savage's health licenses after he opened his restaurant to in-person dining on May 1, defying the order by Governor Janet Mills that all restaurants remain closed to dining in. Long lines of people waited to dine that day and again a few days later when the restaurant opened again, despite licenses still being suspended.

Restaurants in 12 Maine counties, including Oxford, where Sunday River Brewing Company is located, are now allowed to welcome customers inside for dining.