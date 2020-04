A total of $23,000 Grants will be shared with 32 small libraries here in Maine.

The Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust awarded the funding.

While libraries remain closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, they can use the money to buy e-books or electronic books on CD as a way to get new titles to their patrons.

Libraries in Brewer, Hampden, Tenants Harbor, Greenville, Bradford, and Castine are among the grant recipients.