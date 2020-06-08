Libraries on MDI doing curbside delivery

Curbside pickup and delivery aren’t just for restaurants and retailers.

Libraries on Mount Desert Island are offering those services as well.

Northeast Harbor Library even has a “take-out” window for folks who have questions or need help finding a book.

Books and other library materials are chosen from a list online, and the library puts the order together and sets the order outside.

Books that are returned are quarantined for 72 hours before they can be offered again.

“It is amazing how people love books, DVD’s, audios," said Elly Andrews, Director at the Northeast Harbor Library. "And it really is an important part of this offering.”

Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor and the Southwest Harbor Library are also doing curbside pick-up.

