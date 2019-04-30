Libraries around the region provided grants to support programming

Libraries around the region have been awarded grants from a trust established by a couple who believed in the value of local libraries.

The Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust recently gave more than $22,000 to support programming at 30 libraries.

The awards range from $300-$1,000 and are spread throughout Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.

Grants were awarded to:

Brooksville Free Public Library, for audio book collection development for children and young adults: $650

Caribou Public Library Foundation, to update 40% of its outdated large print book collections with new and current titles for the elder outreach program: $900

Cary Library, Houlton, to provide local support for entrepreneurs and small businesses by purchasing a six-volume reference set of Principles of Business, including accounting, economics, entrepreneurship, finance, management, and marketing: $900

City of Rockland Public Library, to purchase print, video, and audio resources in support of the Let's Move in Libraries project. In conjunction, the library will hold free events/activities for adults of all abilities and ages to move and be active and encourage healthy living: $1,000

Dorcas Library Association, Prospect Harbor, for print, audio, and video collection materials to support young adult and adult programming: $1,000

Frenchman's Bay Library, to build a collection of early reader books and enhance its audio book collection: $500

Friends of Thomaston Public Library, for collection development in the genres of mystery, graphic novels for both young adult and adult readers, and sci-fi/fantasy novels: $1,000

Guilford Memorial Library, to expand the collection of adult nonfiction books: $550

Jackson Memorial Library, for collection development in support of the children's story hour program Dancing Off the Page!: $150

Jesup Memorial Library, Bar Harbor, to expand the adult and children's collections with the addition of books and DVDs related to various aspects of food production. Programming tied to the new materials also will be offered: $1,000

John B. Curtis Free Public Library, Bradford, to update and add early reader chapter book series for younger patrons participating in the summer reading program: $500

Liberty Library Association, to bring author Richard Rubin to the library and purchase books topical to veterans' interests in an effort to honor veterans in the community: $600

Long Lake Public Library, to update the young adult collection that serves both teenagers and adults: $1,000

Lubec Memorial Library, to purchase the 10 Chickadee Award nominees, a collection of adult audio books and books specific to seventh- and eighth-graders: $650

Mildred Stevens Williams Memorial Library, Appleton, to expand the nonfiction youth and adult collection to include books about vernal pools, and to fund Chewonki's Traveling Nature Program on vernal pools: $200

Newport Public Library Association, for children's books in support of the space-themed summer reading program: $400

North Haven Library, to purchase the titles on the Maine Student Book Award list: $200

Northeast Harbor Library, to host a three-part poetry series facilitated by Candace Stover and to purchase 10 poetry books in support of the series: $560

Princeton Public Library, to purchase children and adult books and the DVD movies adapted from those books: $800

Sangerville Public Library, to purchase PBS Masterpiece Theatre and History Channel DVDs with some accompanying book titles: $450

Searsmont Town Library, to purchase mystery books and periodicals by Maine authors and those with a Maine connection and for writer and speaker presentations in support of Whodunnit: A Maine-Made Mysterious Library Project: $850

Shaw Public Library, Greenville, to develop a collection of titles of interest to 18- to 30-year-old readers: $400

Somesville Library Society, to supplement the juvenile and young adult book collection to satisfy needs of local community school students: $500

Southwest Harbor Public Library, to enhance the children's collection by purchasing the entire list of books selected by Island Readers and Writers: $400

Stewart Free Library, Corinna, to enhance the library's selection of audio books: $500

Stockton Springs Library Committee, for children's books, an author visit, and musician/mime in support of "Libraries Rock," this year's themed summer reading program: $300

Swan's Island Educational Society, for collection development around women in the lobstering industry and other nontraditional fields for children, young adults, and adults to complement a major exhibition by the historical society and other island organizations: $850

The Franklin Library, to update the adult fiction, nonfiction, and children's-young adult collections and to replace worn and damaged books: $1,000

Town of Hampden / Edythe Dyer Library, to update mid-grade U.S. state books by purchasing "It's My State!" series: $700

Town of Stetson, for collection development and modernization of the children's nonfiction section: $1,000

Vose Library, Union, to enhance the mystery collection in conjunction with a new, mystery-themed book group: $1,000

Waldo Peirce Reading Room Library, Frankfort, for children's books on gardening in support of the summer reading program theme, Growing Readers: $500

Washington Library Association, for Chickadee Books, Maine State Book Award titles, books for story time, adult book discussion titles, and an author visit: $1,000

Whitneyville Library and Whatnot Association, for children's books in support of the library's Book and Storyteller service to local schools: $1,000

Winter Harbor Public Library, to bring Maine author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen, for a speaking engagement and complete the children's book collection with all of his titles: $300

Witherle Memorial Library, Castine, for books and author stipends in support of the the annual Maine Writers series: $500