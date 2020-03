A Liberty man who was left in critical condition after being hit by a tractor trailer truck has died.

According to family members 35-year-old Alden Andrews passed away early Saturday morning.

Authorities in Waldo County say they have identified a tractor trailer driver who was involved in the hit and run.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Route 220.

There was no sign of the vehicle that struck him.

We're told no charges have been filed at this point.