Liberty firefighters save horse that broke through ice

A horse was saved from icy waters by emergency responders Sunday.

According to their Facebook page the Liberty Fire Department rescued Marla early Sunday morning..

Liberty Fire Chief Bill Gillespie told the Village Soup the horse wandered onto the ice on a stream near Trues Pond and broke through.

A neighbor with a tractor helped get the animal to shore along with first responders.

The horse was in the water for about an hour and a half - but once back on land she was wrapped in blankets to help warm up.

