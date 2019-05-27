Liberty celebrates Memorial Day in more ways than one

Folks in Liberty showed up in tractors, classic cars, and fire trucks.

Residents lined Main Street to watch the annual Memorial Day Parade.

"Veterans helped you survive, and you should appreciate them."

One motorcycle club from the area rides each year to remember family and friends they've lost.

"We have members here, Vietnam vets, we have Iraq vets. They have all had brothers that were alongside as comrades that didn't make it back home, and that's what we are here to celebrate today. Memorial Day is about the people that didn't make it."

Many members in the group are thinking of veterans that impacted their lives in more ways than one.

"I'm here to honor my father and four of his brothers who all served in WWII."

"I'm here on Memorial Day for a guy that replaced me. He's KIA and MIA in Laos, and he's from Eastport, and I think about him a lot. I never met him, but he was killed about four months after I left. "

Some folks from neighboring Montville also attended the parade and also spent time at a local cemetery.

Members of the Montville Cemetery Committee recently placed a headstone on a grave of a Civil War veteran buried at Mount Repose Cemetery.

"He was in the Civil War, and that's all we know about him and that he's never had a stone."

They visited the grave site before the parade and say even though they didn't know Private George Burns, they appreciate all he sacrificed.

"It just seemed like it made sense to honor his service and that part of history."