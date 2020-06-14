Libertarians lose ruling in dispute over party status

Maine’s Libertarians have failed to convince a judge to grant an injunction requiring the state to re-enroll more than 6,000 previous members. Libertarians sued Secretary of State Matt Dunlap late last year, arguing the state’s enrollment thresholds were impossible to maintain for small parties. The Libertarians argued the requirements create an unfair burden and stymie the creation of new parties in Maine. Maine has three officially recognized political parties: Democrats, Republicans, and Greens.