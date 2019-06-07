Lewiston man sentenced for stabbing son in Belmont altercation

A man from Lewiston is going to prison for stabbing his son during a fight in Belmont.

60-year-old Allen Sanborn was sentenced to one year behind bars.

He pleaded guilty this week to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.

Police say in December, Sanborn and his 17-year-old son were arguing while driving on Route 3.

We're told Sanborn stopped the car, got out and stabbed the teenager.

Both were taken to a hospital for injuries.

