Lewiston man dies after catching on fire while working on his car

A Lewiston man died Saturday evening after being engulfed in flames while working on his car.

According to the State Fire Marshall's Office, 57-year-old Gary Labonte was draining the gasoline tank from his car on the lawn outside his apartment on 16 Cottage St.

Labonte was preparing to replace the fuel pump in his car when an electric spark from the pump he was using caused an explosion, officials said. Labonte was standing next to four gas cans of drained fuel when the explosion occurred and he was engulfed in flames.

Labonte later died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.