Lewiston man arrested in Houlton after 80 mile high speed chase

A man from Lewiston is accused of stealing a truck and leading police on a nearly 80 mile chase while under the influence.

31-year-old Anthony Gallo is facing several charges after the chase from Van Buren to Houlton last night.

Police say just before midnight, they tried to stop Gallo on Main Street in Van Buren for speeding.

Police say they deployed spike mats in several towns before Gallo was finally stopped in Houlton.

Gallo faces charges of aggravated reckless conduct for eluding an officer, operating under the influence, criminal speed, theft of a motor vehicle, and operating after suspension.