Lewiston man accused of stabbing teenage son in Belmont formally charged

A man from Lewiston accused of stabbing his son during a fight in Belmont has been formally charged.

60-year-old Allen Sanborn was indicted last week by a Waldo County grand jury. He's charged with aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.

Police say in December Sanborn and his 17-year-old son were arguing while driving on Route 3.

We're told Sanborn stopped the car, got out and stabbed the teenager.

Both were taken to a hospital for injuries.