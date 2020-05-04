Lewiston church holds first ever parking lot mass

Sunday marked the first time in weeks that pious Mainers could attend church in person, but it still wasn't exactly like the service they're typically used to.

A church service in Lewiston, for example, held their mass on the parking lot of the Geiger advertising agency.

Worshipers stayed in their cars and turned to a specific radio station to hear the service.

"It feels awesome, we have been waiting for something to lift so that we can gather together," said Brian Wilson, the organizer of the service.