Lewiston man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Somerset County

Game Wardens say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a snowmobile crash that killed a Lewiston man.

Wardens say 38-year-old Shawn Chamberlain was traveling south in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant around 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

Another person with Chamberlain witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately then flagged down a passing vehicle that called 911.

We’re told Chamberlain died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

“Snowmobilers need to drive appropriately for the trail and the conditions,” said Maine Game Warden Sergeant Bill Chandler, “And above all, don’t drink and ride.”