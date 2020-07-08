Lewiston City Council advances proposal to equip police with body cameras

Lewiston’s City Council took action Tuesday night on a series of requests from the Lewiston Police Patrol Union which includes a proposal to equip police officers with body cameras.

Although the police department does not yet have formal approval to buy or begin wearing body cameras, this is the first step in the process.

The council’s action sets the stage for the city administrator to work alongside the chief of police and a committee of department personnel to develop and present a formal proposal to the council no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

Through the council’s unanimous vote, members of city staff and the city council are directed to begin work on a number of requests from the police union.

The discussion was prompted, in part, by a resolution passed by the city council last month condemning racism and excessive force from police.

The police union followed up with a letter also condemning excessive force and racial profiling.

In the letter, the police union also expressed disappointment, saying they felt like local officers were being unfairly associated with national events.

In that letter, they asked for things like use-of-force training, for city leaders to participate in ride-alongs and “shoot/don’t shoot” training and “immediate funding for body cameras.”

“It is an expensive program. It is a complex program - so don’t be expecting this is going to happen overnight. It may take some time to develop. I am 100-plus percent in favor of body cams but there are things that go into it, the technology is ever changing,” said Lewiston City Councilor Lee Clement.

No cost estimates have been released for body cameras in Lewiston.