Levant woman starts new business

A Levant woman has started a new business right in her own backyard.

Karen Gagnon, Owner, Streamside events, "It's something that I wanted to do for almost 15 years now since the day Greg and I got married at stream and it was such a magical day and I always thought it the back of my mind that it would be wonderful to share that with other people."

Karen says they've held family gatherings here for many years and now they want to share that with others by providing an affordable spot for any celebration.

"We're having Hermon High School's 1974 reunion here next month. So anything that warrants a venue for a party this is the place to come and it's homey and simple and comfortable and beautiful."

The space on Lake Road has many options including a bar, fire pits, and more. What sets them apart from other places is down this path through the meadow...

"When you walk into the venue down by the stream where it starts it's almost like air changes and you feel like you're in another world."

This is where Karen and Greg were married 15 years ago this summer. It's also where Greg passed away while he was working one day.

"I lost Greg tragically back in 2008. He was cutting wood just the other side of stream and there was an accident and so it will be 11 years this August that Greg passed. We got married and the magic and the fairytale life that we created, I just feel that other people should have that moment because you never know what's going to happen and life changes so quickly. And even like mine and Greg's hearts were filled with love for each other. We really did complete each other and to be able to maybe have other people have that moment and share that love, I felt I really needed to do that and in doing so I know that Greg is still a part of each and every moment that happens here because we created it together."

Karen hopes she can one day turn the backyard business into one she can hand over to her kids including her daughter, Jamie and her son Gregory.

"It's really nice as your parents get older to see them take one of the dreams that they've had for a long time and see it come to fruition. It was something that her and Greg talked about while he was alive and I think that it's always been in the back of her mind and as she gets older and heads to retirement it will be something fun and exciting for her to do and I know she feels really connected to the people that have their events here and she feels strongly that the memories that she makes carries on the spirit of Streamside and the love that was her an Greg's."

"She's not looking to retire on this or make a killing. She really, really just wants to give that feeling her and Greg had the day that they got married to whoever celebrates down here and I think that's what it's really about: making memories affordable as well as beautiful."

"To keep it simple. That was one of Greg's sayings, 'keep it simple' and I try to live that every day and this is simple and yet elegant."

"When you lose your heart, I just wanted to go back to the beginning where It began and over time it's filling back up again with happy memories. I feel Greg is here with me every day. I see signs all the time to tell me that he's right here and happy that I'm sharing. Or, at least that's what I like to think."