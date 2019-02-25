Levant woman ordered to prison for lying to buy gun from federally licensed dealer

One of two people from Levant who lied to buy a handgun from a federally licensed dealer is going to prison for one year.

34-year-old Amy Bingaman was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor.

She and 34-year-old Zachary Morneault pleaded guilty last fall.

Authorities says last February, Morneault drove Bingaman to a Brewer firearms dealer and told her to get the gun.

She said she was buying it for herself, but she was actually being paid for it.

The gun was recovered during a drug case in Brewer.

Morneault is set to be sentenced next month.