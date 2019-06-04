Levant Fire Department wraps up another year of their Spark Pug program

Kids in Levant have been learning about public safety all year long in the classroom.

Tuesday, the Levant Fire Department wrapped up their Spark Pug program at Levant Elementary School.

The kids have been taking part in educational activities learning about a range of safety topics.

Today, they were visited by the Maine Warden Service and a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy.

Nolan Haskell, a 10-year-old says, "I would say thank you because they take time out of their day that they could be helping other people, and they are educating us and probably making me feel safer."

Eric Strout, Levant Fire Chief says, "Over the last 8 months, we started in October coming in each month and teaching kids basically from fire safety to general safety, and then the interaction with all public safety officials. We've been lucky enough to have EMT's, us as firefighters, Sheriff's Department, State Police and the Game Wardens come in and work with us to teach kids all about personal safety."

The Levant Fire Deparment puts on the Spark Pug program for fourth graders at the school every year.